JUST IN: Three killed in vigilante-style murder in Samora Machel

Three people have been killed in a vigilante-style attack at the Samora Machel informal settlement in the Western Cape.

It is understood that the bodies of three men, aged between 26 and 35, were discovered around 8 am on Wednesday in different locations within close proximity of each other.

Triple murder

Detectives from Samora Machel are appealing to the public for assistance following the triple murder incident.

“Preliminary information indicates that the victims were allegedly accused by community members of being armed robbers and were subsequently targeted and killed in what appears to be a vigilante-style attack,” said police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut.

“Although post-mortem examinations will confirm the exact cause of death, it is suspected that the victims were fatally assaulted.”

Vigilantism

Traut condemned the act of vigilantism

“Vigilantism is condemned in the strongest possible terms. Such acts are not only unlawful but also undermine the rule of law. Those found to have participated in this brutal crime will face the full force of the law.

“We urge anyone with information to come forward and assist in bringing those responsible to justice.

“Members of the public can contact Crime Stop anonymously on 08600 10111 or make use of the MySAPS mobile application,” Traut said.

