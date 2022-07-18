Editorial staff
18 Jul 2022
Madiba gave ANC a good head start, but the party squandered it

From 1994 onwards, as the transition from apartheid to democracy unfolded peacefully, Mandela was elevated to almost saint-like status.

(Photo for illustration by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)
It is sad, but not unsurprising, that today, as we celebrate Nelson Mandela Day – honouring the man who did more than anyone to end apartheid – there should be voices questioning Madiba’s legacy. A commentator today poses the question: Was Mandela a liberator or a traitor? Those words seem like blasphemy because of the high esteem in which Mandela was held by most South Africans for many years. From 1994 onwards, as the transition from apartheid to democracy unfolded peacefully, Mandela was elevated to almost saint-like status. While it may seem wrong to question what he did and how...

