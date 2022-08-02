Editorial staff
2 Aug 2022
Editorials

Sporting wins keep hope afloat

Editorial staff

Sport offers a ray of light amid the bleak news that usually greets South Africa.

Kaylene Corbett and Tatjana Schoenmaker celebrate after the women's 200m breaststroke final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, on July 31, 2022. Photo: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images
The experts call it SAD (seasonal affective disorder) and at this time of year, winter, our discontent wells up. Around us, the news is bleak – tavern murders, rapes, soaring prices – so there is little in the way of light relief. That’s why, if we were granted a wish, it might be to have many more weekends like the one which has just passed. At the Commonwealth Games, our swimmers did us proud. Tatjana Schoenmaker took gold and her teammate, Kaylene Corbett, the bronze in the 200m breaststroke final. Veteran Chad Le Clos got silver in the 200m butterfly,...

