Sporting wins keep hope afloat

The experts call it SAD (seasonal affective disorder) and at this time of year, winter, our discontent wells up. Around us, the news is bleak – tavern murders, rapes, soaring prices – so there is little in the way of light relief. That’s why, if we were granted a wish, it might be to have many more weekends like the one which has just passed. At the Commonwealth Games, our swimmers did us proud. Tatjana Schoenmaker took gold and her teammate, Kaylene Corbett, the bronze in the 200m breaststroke final. Veteran Chad Le Clos got silver in the 200m butterfly,...

Then the Blitzboks secured another gold after demolishing Fiji, while the Proteas produced an equally clinical performance to rout England and win the T20 cricket series.

After the stunning Africa Cup of Nations football by our women’s national squad, the triumphs this weekend in England reminded us that we can still compete with the best.

Sport offers a glimpse of glory and, so far, it still holds its head high for all of us.

