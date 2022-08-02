Editorial staff
2 Aug 2022
RET pushback likely after loss

The RET faction will be bruised after failing to have the step-aside policy scrapped.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC's policy conference. Photo: Twitter/@MyANC
One swallow does not make a summer. And the radical economic transformation (RET) faction of the ANC must be hoping that also holds true for politics, following the bloody nose it received at the party’s just-ended policy conference. Led by Jacob Zuma loyalists from KwaZulu-Natal, whose people were elected to office at the recent provincial conference, the RET gang had been pushing hard to have the step-aside policy scrapped. This is particularly sensitive for it, given that some of its leaders have been forced to step aside from positions and prevented from standing for office because they have prosecutions hanging...

