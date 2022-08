Until we change the mindset of those who believe the women in their lives are nothing more than chattel, laws preventing rape and gender-based violence are worth less than the paper they are written on. It is simply not possible to station a policeman outside every home, and change will have to largely come from society. Here we must acknowledge men too are raped. As Police Minister Bheki Cele said in June when he released the Quarter Four Crime Statistics 2021/2022, in the first three months of this year 10 818 people were raped in South Africa. “Almost half of...

Until we change the mindset of those who believe the women in their lives are nothing more than chattel, laws preventing rape and gender-based violence are worth less than the paper they are written on.

It is simply not possible to station a policeman outside every home, and change will have to largely come from society.

Here we must acknowledge men too are raped.

As Police Minister Bheki Cele said in June when he released the Quarter Four Crime Statistics 2021/2022, in the first three months of this year 10 818 people were raped in South Africa.

“Almost half of the cases, a staggering 4 653 rapes took place at the home of the rape victim or the home of the rapist,” he said.

In January, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said more than 3 000 names were on the Sex Offenders Register which captures only those who raped children and mentally disabled people.

Why not rapists?

Despite a mandatory sentence of 25 years for rape, many are paroled by the time half their sentence has been served.

Speaking at the Social Sector Summit this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa said police “must double their efforts in catching those responsible for the heinous crime of gang-raping the young women” at a mine dump in Krugersdorp.

The recent laws around gender-based violence signed by Ramaphosa took two years to be enacted.

Resourcing the police’s Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit would surely have been a better option.

Stop the talking, stop the summits, stop the mindless reams of policies and politicking, stop adding to the red tape you promised to end, Mr President.

It is Women’s Day tomorrow, Mr President.

Do something tangible.

If you – or anyone you know – are exposed to sexual violence or assault of any kind, reach out to the TEARS foundation on 010 590 5920 or by dialling *134*7355#.

They can also be contacted via email (info@tears.co.za) or through their website. Alternatively, locate the nearest centre to you.

Contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111, the Gender-Based Violence toll-free number on 0800 428 428, or Childline on 0800 055 555.