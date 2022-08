When Louis Luyt announced, in 1993, that we had been chosen to host the Rugby World Cup in 1995, nobody could see it happening, teetering as we were on the brink of civil war. When it finally did take place – amid the euphoria of Madiba and the “Rainbow Nation” – we still couldn’t see ourselves in the final, never mind winning the Webb Ellis Cup. ALSO READ: Kwagga Smith excited to play first Bok Test at ‘old home’ — Ellis Park That we did, in such dramatic fashion with the last gasp Joel Stransky drop goal against the All...

When Louis Luyt announced, in 1993, that we had been chosen to host the Rugby World Cup in 1995, nobody could see it happening, teetering as we were on the brink of civil war.

When it finally did take place – amid the euphoria of Madiba and the “Rainbow Nation” – we still couldn’t see ourselves in the final, never mind winning the Webb Ellis Cup.

That we did, in such dramatic fashion with the last gasp Joel Stransky drop goal against the All Blacks, means that Ellis Park Stadium – now Emirates Airline Park – will always have a special place in the hearts of rugby fans.

That’s why tomorrow’s match – again against the men in black – will be so special.

The New Zealanders are, historically, the best team in world rugby and beating them, even at home in front of a hugely partisan crowd, will be an achievement to be savoured.

And, never mind what the optimists think, beating the All Blacks is never easy.

This time, having lost five out of their last six matches, they will be fighting for pride.

Make no mistake – they love beating us just as much as we love beating them. It’s going to be a cracker.

