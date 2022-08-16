Editorial staff
Give tax breaks to active citizens

Residents in Shallcross, Durban, got tired of waiting for the government to help to repair flood damaged infrastructure.

Picture: iStock
Residents in Shallcross, Durban, got tired of waiting for the government – national, provincial or local – to help to repair flood damaged infrastructure. So they rolled up their sleeves and did it themselves. “Team Pompene” is what the residents’ group called themselves after repairing the Pompene bridge in their area following devastating floods in April this year. After numerous requests for help went unanswered by the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) and the department of transport, Team Pompene restored the bridge without municipal assistance. They did it in just four working days and at a cost of just over...

