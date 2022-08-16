Give tax breaks to active citizens

Residents in Shallcross, Durban, got tired of waiting for the government – national, provincial or local – to help to repair flood damaged infrastructure. So they rolled up their sleeves and did it themselves. “Team Pompene” is what the residents’ group called themselves after repairing the Pompene bridge in their area following devastating floods in April this year. After numerous requests for help went unanswered by the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) and the department of transport, Team Pompene restored the bridge without municipal assistance. They did it in just four working days and at a cost of just over...

Residents in Shallcross, Durban, got tired of waiting for the government – national, provincial or local – to help to repair flood damaged infrastructure. So they rolled up their sleeves and did it themselves.

“Team Pompene” is what the residents’ group called themselves after repairing the Pompene bridge in their area following devastating floods in April this year.

After numerous requests for help went unanswered by the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) and the department of transport, Team Pompene restored the bridge without municipal assistance. They did it in just four working days and at a cost of just over R25 000. Now they have put out a “how to” guide to self-funded bridge repairs which has assisted communities in eMdloti and La Mercy, north of Durban.

This community effort echoes efforts by private-municipal partnerships in Joburg where the “Pothole Patrol” – run by the municipality, Discovery Insure and Dial Direct Insurance – has fixed more than 100 000 potholes.

Perhaps shamed into action by these private efforts, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced this month “Vala Zonke”, a campaign run with Sanral to fill potholes. On the one hand, this looks to be positive news and at least we are tackling one of our biggest urban problems. But let’s not get too carried away.

The involvement of Sanral and the Joburg municipality should not, in reality, be praised. You do not praise a fish for swimming. This should be their normal work. It is also worrying that the government does not seem too concerned that its basic responsibilities are being taken over by “civilians” … the same people who pay taxes to have it render just such basic services.

While boycotting tax is not an option, then the least the government should do is grant tax breaks for those individuals and companies who step in to help.