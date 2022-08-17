Editorial staff
Business travel set for late recovery

Given what happened during the Covid lockdown period, we’re surprised that business travel will ever go back to what it was.

Picture: iStock
The Global Business Travel Association says business travel will regain its 2019 level of $1.43 trillion in mid-2026 – 18 months later than predicted previously. It says inflation, supply chain problems and ongoing Covid lockdowns in China are all delaying a full recovery in business travel to its pre-pandemic level. Given what happened during the Covid lockdown period, we’re surprised that business travel will ever go back to what it was. During that awful time, companies discovered that many of their people could work remotely – and could do so without any major impact on productivity. On the contrary, reduction...