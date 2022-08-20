Motlanthe is correct… leaders should always lead by example

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe caught everyone’s attention when he said that anyone that wanted to be an ANC leader in the future would only be considered for the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) if they possess impeccable ethical and moral standards. Come again? Forgive us for having to check that we heard correctly. The ANC’s horrid track record does not exactly inspire confidence when it comes to their leadership - or lack thereof. ALSO READ: Kgalema Motlanthe reminds ANC members that leaders must be ethical, moral But here was Motlanthe saying “it must have leadership and political capacity, track-record, public standing...

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe caught everyone’s attention when he said that anyone that wanted to be an ANC leader in the future would only be considered for the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) if they possess impeccable ethical and moral standards.

Come again? Forgive us for having to check that we heard correctly.

The ANC’s horrid track record does not exactly inspire confidence when it comes to their leadership – or lack thereof.

But here was Motlanthe saying “it must have leadership and political capacity, track-record, public standing and integrity to lead the ANC”.

He added: “The ANC expects the highest ethical and moral standards from NEC leaders and any member may stand if they have been an active member for at least ten years, unless they have been found guilty of, or charged with unethical or immoral conduct, any serious crime, or corruption”.

For far too long, the majority of the ANC’s leaders’ mouths say one thing, yet their actions convey a completely different message.

Leaders should always lead by example. Motlanthe is correct. But does that leave anyone with those characteristics?