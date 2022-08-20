Editorial staff
Motlanthe is correct… leaders should always lead by example

The ANC’s horrid track record does not exactly inspire confidence when it comes to their leadership - or lack thereof.

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe in Bloemfontein on 18 December 2012. Picture: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Felix Dlangamandla
Former president Kgalema Motlanthe caught everyone’s attention when he said that anyone that wanted to be an ANC leader in the future would only be considered for the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) if they possess impeccable ethical and moral standards. Come again? Forgive us for having to check that we heard correctly. The ANC’s horrid track record does not exactly inspire confidence when it comes to their leadership - or lack thereof. ALSO READ: Kgalema Motlanthe reminds ANC members that leaders must be ethical, moral But here was Motlanthe saying “it must have leadership and political capacity, track-record, public standing...

