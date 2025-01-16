Transforming lives through SA-Saudi development initiatives

The KMF and Agfund partnership is transforming lives with youth development, women’s empowerment, and innovative education in South Africa.

Whether you call it social responsibility or ploughing back into the community, the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation (KMF), which has announced its 2025 programme with the Arab Gulf Programme for Development (Agfund), has emerged as among leaders in the sphere.

Having built partnerships with more than 450 international and regional organisations to support development projects, Agfund was established in 1980 via the initiative of the late Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz and the support of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

It aims to address pressing social issues in all segments of society without discrimination.

The Agfund funding partnership with KMF is a significant milestone for KMF’s vision of targeting youth, women and girls through a range of initiatives.

In a country like South Africa, where youth unemployment is astronomically high, the important role played by KMF has made a positive impact on previously disadvantaged individuals and communities.

Initiatives have included youth development, education enrichment, digital skills, training, mentorship, empowerment, intergenerational dialogues and humanitarian support programmes.

The support from Agfund highlights the role of inclusivity and diversity covering capacity building, training programmes, curriculum development, skill enhancement initiatives, consultation and expert services.

KMF executive trustee Gugu Motlanthe has expressed appreciation for the collaboration with Agfund.

“The foundation is honoured to collaborate with Agfund and thanks its leadership – the president and chair of the board of directors, Prince Abdulaziz bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Agfund executive director Dr Nasser Alkahtani.

“The KMF is implementing impactful programmes for youth, women, girls and teachers across various disciplines and areas of interest.

“In just the first quarter, activities in computer science, coding, digital skills, sustainable food security and agricultural programmes for high school pupils have taken place.

“The foundation rolls out extracurricular courses with partner high schools, inspiring creativity and innovation,” said Motlanthe.

The KMF-Agfund programmes focus on exposing beneficiaries to opportunities in careers, technology, design, digital literacy, sustainability and cultural heritage.

These are all underpinned by a strong emphasis on well-being.

Having followed the workings of the KMF’s holistic approach, I have witnessed how it has ensured that beneficiaries gain practical skills, build resilience and develop health-conscious attitudes.

As part of its 2025 programming, KMF will announce a quarterly calendar of events, workshops and educational experiences throughout the year.

Highlights include:

Women’s empowerment and training programmes;

A dialogue session with Soweto community leaders and members on 21 January;

Recognition of pupils at Jules High School on 24 January;

A training course on sustainable food security in the week of 27 January; and

KMF’s first phase ends with a 365 Days Against Gender-based Violence campaign by women in Soweto on 28 January. These are all worth lauding.

