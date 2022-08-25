Editorial staff
Limpopo MEC for health video shows ANC mess

This is the week of the anniversary of the assassination of Gauteng health department official Babita Deokaran, who blew the whistle on corruption in the department.

Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba. Picture: @Phophi Ramathuba/Twitter
Are we cynical to wonder whether the headline-grabbing viral video – of Limpopo MEC for health Dr Phophi Ramathuba verbally attacking a Zimbabwean patient for clogging up “her” hospital – arrived at just the right time for the ANC? This is the week of the anniversary of the assassination of Gauteng health department official Babita Deokaran, who blew the whistle on corruption in the department. Journalists are also reporting on the widespread looting in the department. The Ramathuba video will have served as a useful diversion, seeking to blame the lack of hospital service delivery on the alleged “burden” of...

