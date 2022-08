The Annual Pilgrimage to the Shrine of Pain – which some people call the Comrades Marathon – will see 16 000 runners tackling the 90.2km “down” run from Pietermaritzburg to Durban on Sunday. This will be the first “normal” event since the Covid pandemic caused huge disruptions to gatherings and sporting events … but it still underlines Comrades’ position as the world’s largest (and oldest) ultra-marathon. The achievements of Bruce Fordyce – who won an unprecedented nine times between 1979 and 1990 (including eight on the trot) – helped bring the event to national prominence during the height of apartheid,...

