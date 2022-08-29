Editorial staff
29 Aug 2022
Pappas & Mnikathi: Energetic duo is getting the job done in uMngeni

People can now see potholes and awful dusty gravel roads in the township being repaired and even see the municipal tractor loaned to people.

uMngeni
Young politicians getting the work donw in Umngeni Municipality. Picture - Twitter.
uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas and his deputy, Sandile Mnikathi, are unusual among South African politicians because they don’t seek out the media spotlight. They don’t chase the media They don’t chase the media; on the contrary, if you want to cover what they’re doing, you’d better be prepared to keep up with their frenetic pace. That’s what our reporter discovered when he was rushed off his feet on a recent visit to the municipality (which includes the town of Howick and its surrounds). uMngeni was wrested by the Democratic Alliance (DA) from the ANC in the local government elections last...

