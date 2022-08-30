Editorial staff
Justice may grind slowly, but it does grind finely

Let’s hope there are more arrests in the offing.

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe during a meeting in Parliament on May 30, 2017 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Esa Alexander
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s weekly letter to the nation was slightly delayed yesterday … he clearly wanted to be sure that the good news was spreading before he commented on it. That good news was the arrest of former Transnet chief executive Brian Molefe and the parastatal’s former chief financial officer, Anoj Singh. They join another six accused, including another former Transnet CEO, Siyabonga Gama, on charges of corruption and fraud involving payments of R93 million to the Gupta-linked Regiments Capital firm. In addition, the Hawks bust the director-general in the KwaZulu-Natal premier’s office, Nonhlanhla Mkhize, and a co-accused on allegations...

