31 Aug 2022
Editorials

Economic deluge nigh in Pakistan

Although Pakistan is the world’s fifth-most populous country, it contributes just 1% of the annual global emissions of CO2.

People wade across a flooded street after heavy monsoon rainfall in Karachi on July 25, 2022. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)
The videos of the catastrophic monsoon floods in Pakistan are scarcely believable; such is the vast volume of water tearing down mountain valleys, carrying away everything before it. Reports say the floods have submerged a third of the country, killing more than 1 200 people and leaving millions homeless. The physical devastation is about to be followed by economic devastation in the cash-strapped country as food prices have already started soaring, due to many farming areas either being under water, or cut off. This has put the many staple foods out of the reach of the poor, pushing the government...

