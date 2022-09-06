Editorial staff
Making profit should not be at the expense of human lives

A new survey, conducted by Debt Rescue, shows additionally that 41% of people say their monthly grocery budget can no longer feed their families.

Picture: iStock
It’s horrifying that eight out of 10 South Africans say they are having to cut down on eating, simply because the soaring food prices mean they can no longer afford three meals a day. A new survey, conducted by Debt Rescue, shows additionally that 41% of people say their monthly grocery budget can no longer feed their families. The country’s annual inflation rate increased to a high of 7.8% in July – above market expectations of 7.7% and the upper limit of the SA Reserve Bank’s target range of 3%-6%. Neil Roets, CEO of Debt Rescue, says South Africans are...

