Parents, choose wisely for your kids’ future

Parents must align their child’s education with their financial reality to avoid future hardships and ensure a stable foundation.

A new academic year is about to begin. Parents are jumping into the battle of fees, transport drivers, et al.

They are hoping for success, or survival at the very least.

The parents of a schoolgirl formerly enrolled at St Cyprian’s School in the Western Cape have been ordered by the Western Cape High Court to find an alternative school for their daughter after losing a court bid last week over school fees.

The parents challenged the school’s decision not to re-enrol their daughter for the next academic year, despite them owing R407 902.15 in unpaid fees.

These parents, who have admitted that finances are a real issue in meeting their obligation to the school, also said they are not willing to consider other schools as they are not satisfied with the demographics of other schools, citing a clash with their values.

But now, after losing a legal battle, they will have to make their peace with it.

In a new academic year, parents should be reminded that while a child has a right to an education, the parent must be cognisant of their financial standing.

There is not a parent out there that is sound of mind and who does not want the very best for their child. But it is imperative that they be mindful of the implications when they are no longer able to fund this.

It is important for them to understand that it is the children who will ultimately have to live the life of their parents’ successes and failures.

So, when new schools are chosen and life paths are elected, parents must remember who lives the lives of their choices.

While we teach our children that each home is different and so is its financial muscle, we ought to also be mindful of the trauma we may inflict on our children with our financially short-sighted decisions.

While we may hope for the best and go with the power of the universe, life will at every opportunity deliver lemons.

We should be reminded that when this happens, whatever foundation we have laid must be enough to weather the storms .

We must also keep our children grounded in some semblance of certainty when life is uncertain.

That being said, should there be a need, downgrade to survive, but don’t bite off more than you can chew. Choose and move wisely.

