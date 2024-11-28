Weight put on children is too heavy

Life in itself has many tricky turns and corners. Morality is on a downward spiral and children are no longer allowed to be children.

When a 14-year-old boy emerges with zama zamas from a mine, many questions come.

The obvious and first question being: why is this child not at school?

So many elements come to the fore with this conversation, one being the dependence of children to provide, even under the most dangerous of conditions.

The involvement of children in illegal and questionable activities for financial gain is disturbing.

Where are the parents? All this while we enter 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children, which is starting to feel more like a chore, than a cause.

Apart from death, how do parents throw their children right into the eye of the storm for financial provision?

Not just in the instance of this boy who crossed over from Mozambique to enter the underbelly of illegal mining with one goal: of making a living.

But with a “shift towards equality” in the Marriage Act being considered, where even the age of consent will be increased to 18, regardless of parental consent.

This puts the spotlight on some parents who would rather marry off their children, pay themselves with the lobola money and know that the girl’s provision is no longer their cross to bear.

Moreover, the South African Social Security Agency is seen as a lifeline for many households. Be it in the form of child support, pension or disability grants. These are used to put food on the table.

We must, however, in all truth be able to admit that in other instances these very grants are received by people who do not value them as lifelines.

They are seen as pocket money, hair salon expenses and funding for the night out at the tavern, or even clubs.

In short, in some instances, these funds are not serving the purpose for which they were meant and, thereafter, the same children are sent as foot soldiers to provide.

Don’t be so thirsty for opportunity that you drink from every cup handed to you; that’s how you get poisoned.

Life is a tricky ball game if you ask me. We all look for breakthroughs and we all want a better life, but not every break is meant for us.

Parents must stop the rot before it goes out of control.

Let us make a concerted effort to put them back in the classroom and have them worry about their favourite TV shows.

The weight we have placed on their shoulders is far, far too heavy

