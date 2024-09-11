Princess Kate leads by example in cancer awareness effort

Princess Kate’s transparency in her cancer battle sets an example of responsibility and hope, using her influence for good.

There are many critics of the British monarchy who believe the “Old Firm”, as the Windsor royal family is sometimes known, are little more than wealthy dilettantes, sponging on the public purse.

Yet that, fame – or notoriety some might say – places them in a highly influential position.

And, unlike many of the plastic “influencers” who pollute social media, some of the royals have the potential to do good for society.

Such is the case, we believe, with Catherine, Princess of Wales, who has just put out a video announcing that her chemotherapy has finished.

Media commentators said the public airing of something which would previously be considered intensely private, marks a dramatic shift in communications for the British royal family.

The video would have been a significant boost for cancer awareness campaigns, especially as her experience highlights the reality that the disease does not discriminate and that even the bold and the beautiful can find themselves affected.

Her video is also a message of hope, though, for those suffering and who will surely have had their fears eased knowing they are not fighting alone.

Great fame brings with it great responsibility to put something back… and Kate sets a fine example in that respect.

