Wills and Kate mark anniversary with never-before-seen picture

The prince and princess of Wales, William and Catherine, in happier times.

Prince William and Kate Middleton marked their 13th wedding anniversary on Monday with a never-before-seen picture of the couple.

“13 years ago today,” the couple captioned the picture on their shared Instagram account.

The prince and princess of Wales were married on 29 April 2011 and invited close to 2 000 guests to celebrate their union.

Fans of the royals are cooing over the picture on Instagram with one user who commented: “Oh my goodness, beautiful beyond words. Thank you for sharing such a beautiful picture. Happy anniversary to your HRH’s today”.

Another commented on Kate’s health saying, “Another happy anniversary! Praying for Kate’s health and full recovery every night. She is such an inspiration of elegance, beauty, grace and discretion for me since 2010. Sending your beautiful family lots of love.

The picture comes amid a trying time for the couple, as Kate recently announced in a video that she has cancer.

“This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” the royal said.

“As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment,” Kate said, referring to the planned abdominal surgery she had in January.

“But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”

Kate’s cancer news came shortly after King Charles was diagnosed with cancer, which Buckingham Palace announced on 5 February.

Neither of them have given any indication on what kind of cancer they have and how severe it is.

Charles will have his first official public engagement on Tuesday after taking off some time, the palace announced last week.

