Protecting lives: Stricter poison control laws needed now

Recent child deaths from organophosphate poisoning highlight the urgent need for tighter poison control laws and enforcement to prevent future tragedies.

You seldom walk away from organophosphate poisoning. One of those who did was clergyman Dr Frank Chikane, who survived an attempt by apartheid agents to poison him with the compound in 1989.

He lived because the would-be assassins didn’t put enough of the compound on his clothing, perhaps because they were rushed for time as he transited Namibia bound for the United Nations in New York.

Also, Chikane was a healthy man, which meant his body was able to fight off the poison.

The six children who died in Naledi, Soweto, recently were much more vulnerable, because of their age and body size.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said yesterday an investigation of the deaths proved “unequivocally” that organophosphate poisoning was the cause.

ALSO READ: Soweto school children poisonings: Health minister confirms chemical as the cause of deaths

Organophosphates are highly toxic chemicals normally used to control rats and insects. Because these pests raid food stocks, extreme care must be taken using the poisons to not contaminate food.

It seems the spaza shop owner who sold the food to the children was more concerned about money than safety.

And while the incident has inflamed sentiments against foreigners – who own many of the spaza shops in townships – it should not obscure the fact that the blame lies squarely on inadequate policing of laws on poisons and pesticides, as well as places which sell food.

Many of these poisons come from bulk supplies and are repackaged without the appropriate health warnings.

Much stricter control must be exercised over the poisons supply chain to ensure everybody processing the products is aware of the dangers, not only to themselves but also to vulnerable customers, like children.

ALSO READ: Spaza shops: State urged to intensify policing of informal food outlets

These children must not become – like so many thousands of other South Africans – the innocent victims of nonexistent enforcement of our laws.