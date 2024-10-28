Soweto school children poisonings: Health minister confirms chemical as the cause of deaths

Motsoaledi said the investigation revealed that the children died of organophosphate poisoning.

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi has revealed what caused the death of the six school children in Naledi, Soweto.

Motsoaledi said the investigation conducted by their toxicologist revealed that the children “unequivocally” died of organophosphate poisoning.

Organophosphates are a class of chemicals usually used for agricultural purposes, medications, and nerve agents.

“The organophosphate identified in this instance is called terbufos. All the six children died of terbufos ingestion,” said Motsoaledi.

Terbufos is found in pesticides.

Officials are still investigating whether the chemical was found in spaza shops in the area.

This is a developing story.