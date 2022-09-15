Editorial staff
Reporter
2 minute read
15 Sep 2022
4:20 am
Opinion

Ramaphosa’s US trip of little value

Editorial staff

In terms of foreign affairs, South Africa is not high on the list of US priorities.

Ramaphosa’s US trip of little value
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: GCIS
In 2021, according to official figures, 18 out of the 51 states in the US had a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) greater than that of South Africa. These figures bring some perspective to those of us who believe we are still Africa’s superpower and are an important player in international affairs. We now rank only third in African GDP terms, having been overtaken in the last decade by both Egypt and Nigeria. And, as for international affairs, we no longer have the clout – either diplomatic or moral – that we did when Nelson Mandela was at the helm. So,...

Read more on these topics