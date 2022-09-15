Ramaphosa’s US trip of little value

In 2021, according to official figures, 18 out of the 51 states in the US had a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) greater than that of South Africa. These figures bring some perspective to those of us who believe we are still Africa’s superpower and are an important player in international affairs. We now rank only third in African GDP terms, having been overtaken in the last decade by both Egypt and Nigeria. And, as for international affairs, we no longer have the clout – either diplomatic or moral – that we did when Nelson Mandela was at the helm. So,...

In 2021, according to official figures, 18 out of the 51 states in the US had a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) greater than that of South Africa.

These figures bring some perspective to those of us who believe we are still Africa’s superpower and are an important player in international affairs. We now rank only third in African GDP terms, having been overtaken in the last decade by both Egypt and Nigeria. And, as for international affairs, we no longer have the clout – either diplomatic or moral – that we did when Nelson Mandela was at the helm.

So, when President Cyril Ramaphosa jets off for a state visit to Washington this week, don’t expect US President Joe Biden to get too excited. In terms of foreign affairs, South Africa is not high on the list of US priorities – so all the concerns being voiced at home, both positive and negative, are little more than hot air.

Ramaphosa opponents feel he is being “recalled” to take more orders from “White Monopoly Capital”, while others believe he may be in for a roasting from Biden for South Africa’s continuing support of Russia in the Ukraine conflict (albeit our position is thinly disguised as “neutrality”).

America doesn’t need SA support and nor does Ukraine, which seems to be doing pretty well without it. Nor will Washington be too concerned about whether SA will be able to influence the Brics (Brazil, India, Russia, China and South Africa) grouping and whether it will develop into another, opposing financial pole.

For the foreseeable future, the US will be the global superpower and it is important not to antagonise it, even as we try to steer our own course in diplomacy. And, given our own ethical collapse, we are in no position to lecture anyone on the importance of doing the right thing.