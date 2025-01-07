Rich abuse leads to trouble in paradise

If ordinary people do not see these attractions helping make their lives better, they won’t protect them.

Close-up view of Mount Everest, highest mountain of the world seen from Tibet. Picture: iStock

It is interesting to see the tensions which sometimes develop when the haves start doing things which directly affect the lives of the have-nots.

The gulf between rich and poor can suddenly manifest in anger, protests and even, in extreme situations, violent revolution.

No one is saying that it is likely to happen in Nepal, but the poor mountain country’s people clearly believe they are being exploited by the monied classes wanting access to their world-beating attractions and, in particular, Mount Everest.

Climbing this mountain has become a tourist sausage-machine and the locals who make their living as porters carrying the equipment of climbers to Everest base camp, are angry that wealthy people are choosing to take a helicopter there, rather than use their services.

This week, they forced the cancellation of all flights as they put up protest flags at landing sites, which chopper companies claimed were a danger to operations.

The lesson, especially for us in a country with rich tourist attractions, is that natural resources belong to all citizens and they should all benefit from their use.

