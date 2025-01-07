Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

7 Jan 2025

06:00 am

Rich abuse leads to trouble in paradise

If ordinary people do not see these attractions helping make their lives better, they won’t protect them.

Kenyan climber dies on Everest, Nepali guide missing

Close-up view of Mount Everest, highest mountain of the world seen from Tibet. Picture: iStock

It is interesting to see the tensions which sometimes develop when the haves start doing things which directly affect the lives of the have-nots.

The gulf between rich and poor can suddenly manifest in anger, protests and even, in extreme situations, violent revolution.

No one is saying that it is likely to happen in Nepal, but the poor mountain country’s people clearly believe they are being exploited by the monied classes wanting access to their world-beating attractions and, in particular, Mount Everest.

Climbing this mountain has become a tourist sausage-machine and the locals who make their living as porters carrying the equipment of climbers to Everest base camp, are angry that wealthy people are choosing to take a helicopter there, rather than use their services.

This week, they forced the cancellation of all flights as they put up protest flags at landing sites, which chopper companies claimed were a danger to operations.

The lesson, especially for us in a country with rich tourist attractions, is that natural resources belong to all citizens and they should all benefit from their use.

If ordinary people do not see these attractions helping make their lives better, they won’t protect them.

NOW READ: Domestic travel is the bedrock of SA Tourism

Read more on these topics

Nepal protests tourism

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News WATCH: At least 18 people killed in crash on N3 near Van Reenen’s Pass in KZN
Crime Rookie cop’s shock murder: Bay residents blame Saps ‘negligence’, one suspect released
South Africa Fidelity responds to Sassa millions ‘heist’ in underground car park
Matric Matric results: Expect a ‘slight improvement’ from some provinces
South Africa ‘Lion on the loose’ spotted back at Kruger National Park

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES