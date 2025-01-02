Police issue warning after online scammers target KZN tourists

Police have reported cases of fake accommodation bookings, Counterfeit guided tour packages, and phishing schemes.

Police said they have taken note of the incidents which have left tourists stranded. Picture: Danica Hansen/Berea Mail

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has issued a warning for visitors to be vigilant as tourists at popular destinations in Durban fall victim to online scammers.

Police said they have noted incidents which left tourists stranded after they were blind-sided by criminals.

Police and the tourism authority said investigations are underway to stop the nefarious activities.

“No stone will be left unturned in pursuit of criminals who are out to bring the tourism industry to its knees and, in turn, defraud the state of a substantial amount in revenue.

“Those responsible for this crime should be aware that the cybercrime section of the police, working with other units are hot on their heels,” they said.

Ilembe

One of the areas identified as a hotspot is the Ilembe District Municipality.

“Ilembe District, renowned for its scenic beauty and rich cultural heritage, has seen an increase in tourism during the festive holiday season.

“Unfortunately, scammers have also taken advantage of this growth by creating fake websites, social media pages, and email campaigns that allegedly appear legitimate.”

Some of the common scams Identified so far include:

Fake Accommodation Listings: Fraudulent listings on online platforms offering non-existent or unavailable accommodation.

Counterfeit Tour Packages: Offers of “exclusive” deals for guided tours that do not exist.

Phishing Scams: Emails or messages requesting payment or personal information under the guise of confirming bookings or itineraries.

Tourists have been advised to:

Verify Bookings: Please use reputable booking platforms and contact establishments directly to confirm reservations.

Beware of Deals Too Good to Be True: If an offer seems unrealistically cheap, it is likely a scam.

Avoid Sharing Personal Information: Do not provide personal or financial details to unsolicited messages or emails.

Check Reviews: Look for genuine reviews and ratings to verify service providers.

Report Suspicious Activity: If you suspect a scam, report it to local authorities immediately.

Economic development agency Enterprise Ilembe said it is working closely with law enforcement and cybersecurity experts to support victims of these incidents. This includes encouraging them to report such incidents to the nearest police.

