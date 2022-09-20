Editorial staff
Reporter
1 minute read
20 Sep 2022
4:50 am
Opinion

Royals are a chance to escape reality

Editorial staff

Much of the soap opera drama around the royals has been media-hyped, but it is, for all that, still real.

Royals are a chance to escape reality
Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Britain's William, Prince of Wales, and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, follow the hearse carrying the coffin on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, September 19, 2022. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / POOL / AFP)
Religion, Karl Marx once wrote, is the “opium of the masses”. But looking at the massive interest in yesterday’s funeral of Queen Elizabeth II – both in the UK and around the world – one would be tempted to correct him and say that royalty is the people’s drug of choice. Certainly, the British royalty has been written about and spoken about more than any other dynasty in history… and the death of the Queen has provided an opportunity for His Majesty’s subjects, both in uniform and without, to show that nobody does pomp and ceremony quite like they do...

Read more on these topics