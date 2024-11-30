Rugby sparks fly on the field

South African rugby fans gear up for an electrifying URC weekend with fierce derbies, returning stars, and tough overseas battles.

Suleiman Hartzenberg during the DHL Stormers training session at High Performance Centre on November 26, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

South African rugby fans haven’t had to wait long for more thrilling action, following the conclusion of the Springboks’ successful November tour of the UK last Saturday.

Just a week on from the Boks’ big win against Wales in Cardiff, following earlier victories on tour against Scotland and England, the United Rugby Championship returns this weekend.

And for South African supporters there’s plenty to look forward to and get excited about.

Several Bok tourists will be in action in Durban in the first local URC derby of the season when the Sharks host the Stormers in what is always a fiery affair.

Siya Kolisi will lead the star-studded home team, while plenty of observers will be interested in the performance of Stormers No 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, one of the international finds of the season and who returns to action after a lengthy injury layoff.

The Bulls, third on the URC points table, take on Connacht in Ireland and in action for them are Canan Moodie and Willie le Roux, among other stars, while the Lions, who’re currently in fourth place, face mighty Munster – and the big question is, can they continue their good start to the season and knock over a big team on the road?

It’s set up for a thrilling weekend of URC rugby.