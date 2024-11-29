Sharks boss sounds Etzebeth alarm: ‘His body is a little bit broken’

The Bok lock has played lots of rugby in 2024 and needs to freshen up, according to the John Plumtree.

Eben Etzebeth will miss the derby between the Sharks and Stormers. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Sharks boss John Plumtree has raised concerns over Eben Etzebeth’s physical condition after overlooking the Springbok enforcer for Saturday’s clash against the Stormers in Durban.

The coastal derby at Kings Park in round 7 of the URC promises to be a fiery affair, but for Etzebeth, the focus will be on healing after a grueling year.

Etzebeth, who left the field in the 30th minute of South Africa’s Test in Cardiff last week, is battling more than just the back injury sustained during the Boks’ 11th win from 13 matches this year.

“His body is just a little bit broken,” Sharks boss Plumtree explained during a media conference on Thursday. “He has lots of little niggles.

‘He looks a bit dented’

“I wasn’t happy with him playing [against the Stormers]. He looks a bit dented, to be honest. We need to freshen him up.”

The decision to rest the 131-cap lock comes after an intense 2024 campaign in which Etzebeth has played 23 games for the Boks and Sharks, including 19 starts and eight full 80-minute performances.

His demanding schedule saw him achieve milestones such as becoming the most-capped Springbok of all time and leading the Sharks to their first Challenge Cup title.

While Etzebeth recovers, the Sharks will field a Bok-heavy lineup against the Stormers, captained by Siya Kolisi. However, another double World Cup winner, Bongi Mbonambi, is also absent due to a family bereavement.

