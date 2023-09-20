South Africans are in an abusive relationship with the ruling party

Does your significant other have passwords to your devices, bank cards, e-mail and any other encrypted accounts, like WhatsApp? There are two schools of thought to this: if your bae does not have these passwords, you have something to hide; and if boo does have your passwords, there is a lack of trust in the relationship. ALSO READ: We have normalised being in an abusive relationship with Eskom As with many things in life, there is no formula for knowing what will work for a couple. Even if you have access to your partner’s passwords, do you go the extra…

Does your significant other have passwords to your devices, bank cards, e-mail and any other encrypted accounts, like WhatsApp?

There are two schools of thought to this: if your bae does not have these passwords, you have something to hide; and if boo does have your passwords, there is a lack of trust in the relationship.

As with many things in life, there is no formula for knowing what will work for a couple. Even if you have access to your partner’s passwords, do you go the extra mile and regularly check that they are not siphoning money from their bank account to the one that got away, or check their e-mails to see if they are not part of sinister, illegal operations?

Whether we like it or not, as South Africans, we are in a mostly abusive relationship with the ruling party, and they are hiding so much stuff from us.

Firstly, they have run to the Constitutional Court to prevent them from sharing details of their cadre deployment records.

These communications could prove that this is the vehicle they have been using to cheat on us – as citizens – with many side chicks, like Sally from the town of state capture and Caroline from the city of corruption.

Our power-hungry bae is being accused of infidelity, and instead of letting us know that the password is “@Phalaphala9”, they are doubling down and saying that we are invading their privacy. This type of behaviour only invokes feelings of mistrust and thoughts of “what more are they hiding?”

Way before one suspects that a partner is being unfaithful, there are signs that they witness, pointing out that something is amiss in the relationship. This is before any actual evidence is retrieved, as partners tend to notice changes in behaviour.

Think of the personal protective equipment saga and the arms deal of the early 2000s, and you will realise that things have been going south for a while.

Although countless commissions of inquiry have been established, nothing ever actually gets done. We do not need evidence to know that we are not the only cows in the kraal, and, boy, has our Ankole bull been busy!

The craziest thing about our romantic interest is that they continue hiding details from us and expect us to stay in love with them at the polls.

