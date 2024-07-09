Spare a thought for the homeless this winter

Climate change is a proven scientific fact and extreme weather events, including harsh winters, will become more frequent.

In his book Commando, Boer War commander Deneys Reitz describes camping with his unit in the Free State in the middle of winter.

In the morning, he found some horses and men had frozen to death during the night. That’s a reminder that our winters can be deadly and those who complain are more than just whingers.

As the latest cold front wreaks havoc across the country – causing flood damage in the winter rainfall regions of the Cape and snow across many higher lying parts of the country – many will be wondering if global warming actually exists.

The reality is that climate change is a proven scientific fact and that extreme weather events, including harsh winters, are going to become more frequent.

At the same time, though, one must never forget that our harsh freezing weather happens for only a few weeks a year, while the rest of the time we enjoy mild or hot weather.

Also, our houses are not built for the cold: we don’t have double-glazed windows or central heating like people elsewhere.

While we may be uncomfortable, spare a thought for the homeless and domestic and wild animals out in the open… this is a life-threatening time for them.