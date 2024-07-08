Get your blankets out: ‘Coldest night so far in 2024’ to hit Gauteng this week

Temperatures are expected to drop to -6ºC in parts of South Africa with snow expected in some provinces.

Gauteng Weather warned that another cold front was expected to hit the province this week. Photo: iStock

Temperatures in Gauteng are expected to get even colder, with the temperatures expected to drop well below the freezing mark.

According to Regional forecaster Gauteng Weather Weather, Monday night will be extremely cold.

“Coldest night so far in 2024 expected in Gauteng this evening, due to powerful cold front!” it shared on the X platform.

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) added that Tuesday morning will be “the coldest morning of the year so far, with many localities over the interior of the country expected to drop well below freezing.”.

It predicted morning frost, before temperatures climbed.

Coldest night of year

Gauteng Weather forecast temperatures dropping to -6ºC in Vereeniging, -4ºC in Johannesburg and -2ºC in Pretoria, with maximum temperatures barely reaching the teens.

🔴 BREAKING: COLDEST NIGHT SO FAR IN 2024 EXPECTED IN GAUTENG THIS EVENING, DUE TO POWERFUL COLD FRONT!!!



🥶🥶🥶Vereeniging -6°C

🥶🥶Johannesburg -4°C

🥶Pretoria -2°C — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) July 8, 2024

Warning: Expect icy roads and loss of livestock

Saws issued a Yellow level 2 warning for disruptive snow leading to loss of livestock and traffic disruption due to icy roads is expected over the interior of Eastern Cape, central and north-western parts of the Western Cape and southern parts of the Northern Cape and Free State.

It also issued an Orange level 6 warning for damaging coastal winds and waves leading to damage of coastal infrastructure along longer stretches of coastline between Alexander Bay and Durban.

“An Orange level 6 warning for storm surge leading to localised low-lying areas flooded and disruptions to beachfront activities is expected along longer stretches of coastlines between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas, spreading to Port Alfred,” Saws said.

Other warnings include a Yellow level 3 warning for storm surge leading to localised low-lying areas flooded expected between Cape Columbine and Alexander Bay while an Orange level 6 warning for damaging winds leading to damage to settlements, properties and infrastructure as well as danger to life is expected over the central interior of Eastern Cape.

“Yellow level 4 warning for damaging winds resulting in damage to property, difficult driving conditions and communication and power interruptions are expected over the coastline and adjacent interior of the Eastern Cape and over the western parts of KwaZulu Natal,” Saws added.

Advisory: Snowfall in parts of SA

The advisory issued by Saws notes very wet, cold, and windy conditions expected, with light snow over the Northern Cape, North-West, Free State, Eastern Cape interior and the Western Cape.

“The public and small stock farmers are advised that intermittent heavy downpours, snowfalls, very cold conditions, strong coastal and interior winds and very rough seas can be expected,” it said.

Meanwhile, with more weather warnings issued as the cold front makes landfall, the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services said it will be on high alert during the freezing weather conditions.

