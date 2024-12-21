Spend wisely to avoid Januworry

Don’t let festive cheer ruin your finances. Adopt smart spending habits now to start 2025 on solid ground.

The silly spending season is upon us so, if you want to start the new year on a solid footing, it’s important to maintain your financial well-being during the holidays.

The urge to splash the cash is something we all must be careful of committing as you never know what awaits in 2025.

We’re certainly not trying to be the Grinch and dissuade you from spoiling yourself and your loved ones after a testing year but, as two articles in our business pages today suggest, spend wisely and plan thoroughly, or face a tricky start to the new year.

One Moneyweb article states: “Inflation remains the top concern for 75% of South Africans, with many turning to credit to maintain their lifestyles. Unfortunately, this reliance on credit has led to a growing debt crisis.”

Another article says: “According to the Competition Commission, food prices have increased by 50% since 2020, while wages and salaries now cover 13% less of basic expenses. With additional costs such as gifts, travel and festive meals, the holiday spirit can easily be overshadowed by financial worries.”

It adds: “Even though inflation has eased slightly, food prices remain high, leaving families feeling the pinch. For households already stretched thin, enjoying the holidays without overspending has become a major challenge. Financial stress during the festive season can also affect relationships.”

By adopting some simple tips from our experts and cultivating a little self-discipline, you can still enjoy the festive season with spoils and start the new year with a clear financial plan and reduced debt.

These tips include creating a budget and spending plan, saving money by making homemade gifts or Christmas cards as a family and planning for January expenses.

It’s simple: spend wisely over the festive period or face the holiday hangover in January.