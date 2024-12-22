Counterfeit condoms in spaza shops: health department warns against spread of STIs

Spokesperson for the department, Foster Mohale, said these counterfeit condoms do not have verified efficacy.

The holiday season brings joy and celebration, but it also comes with hidden risks, including a sharp rise in sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

The National Department of Health has warned that the festive cheer is often accompanied by increased alcohol and drug use when judgment can slip, and risky behaviour like unprotected sex becomes more common.

“Individual reckless behaviour also contributes to the increase in STI incidents during this period, the department said in a statement. “Practicing safe sex using condoms correctly and consistently and getting regular STI screenings can reduce the risks. Take proactive steps to protect yourself and your loved ones by practicing healthy habits, adhering to road safety measures, and seeking support when needed.”

To state the importance of responsible alcohol use and sexual behaviour, the department’s statement read, “No sex under the influence! No condom, no sex! Use protection correctly and consistently. Make Safe choices and stay safe and healthy!”

Health department alarmed by fake condoms

Meanwhile, the department has voiced concern after an IOL investigation uncovered the widespread distribution of counterfeit condoms across various areas in Gauteng.

“As the department, we are concerned about the reports of fake condoms because they are not certified by the SA Bureau of Standards (SABS) through quality control tests to provide the required protection against STIs, including HIV, and also unplanned pregnancies,” Mohale said on Saturday.

IOL reported it was able to purchase counterfeit condoms from several spaza shops. These condoms are branded to resemble Trusted condoms’ “studded” texture, though the packaging has slight differences.

Festive season help for anxiety and depression

The department also provided contact details for people who need help with anxiety and depression during the festive season.

Anxiety disorders cause significant distress, and if left untreated, they can have significant long-term health impacts. “Suicide rarely happens without warning. You may be in the best position to recognize when someone might need help and help them get it. Reach out and help them when they cannot help themselves,” the department stated.

Help is available throughout the festive season:

For counselling or support during the festive break, contact LifeLine South Africa at:

0861-322-322 (National Trauma and Crisis line – Shared call number)

Email: safetalking@lifeline.org.za



0800-012-322 (National AIDS Helpline toll-free number)

WhatsApp: 084 922 8808

Email: Health@lifeline.org.za

0800-150-150 (National Stop Gender Violence toll-free Helpline, also WhatsApp Number).



Website: www.lifelinesa.co.za

