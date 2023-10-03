Springboks an example of what we could be as a nation

One of the most abiding images of this Rugby World Cup will surely be that of the Springbok and Tongan teams linking hands, forming a circle and praying after their hard-fought encounter on Sunday night. More than any song or schmaltzy marketing campaign, the moment personified the idea of a true “world in union” brought about by a sporting contest … a struggle in which no quarter was asked, or given, by either side, but in which the battle transcended so many things. ALSO READ: Springboks thump Tonga to put them on the brink of quarterfinals It was about a…

One of the most abiding images of this Rugby World Cup will surely be that of the Springbok and Tongan teams linking hands, forming a circle and praying after their hard-fought encounter on Sunday night.

More than any song or schmaltzy marketing campaign, the moment personified the idea of a true “world in union” brought about by a sporting contest … a struggle in which no quarter was asked, or given, by either side, but in which the battle transcended so many things.

It was about a shared triumph (even in loss for one team) – a victory over distance, over differences of culture and ethnicity. And that it was the Springboks – one of the most stereotyped teams in the history of rugby – who were part of it, made it all the more remarkable.

These are not the dour, primitive, unemotional, unimaginative men their detractors would like to think they are. This is a new team, built on diversity and talent which is, above all, united. These are men who will just as easily go to war as to a braai together.

They are an example of what we could be, as a nation, if we recognise that our strength lies in our diversity.