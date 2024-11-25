Opinion

Springboks finish year on high note

The four-time world champions finished the year with 11 wins from 13 Test matches – their only losses by one point to Argentina and Ireland.

The Springboks celebrate winning thei Welsh Cup after closing out a successful year with a 45-12 win over Wales in Cardiff on Saturday night. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

The Springboks capped off a wonderful year with a resounding 45-12 win over Wales in Cardiff on Saturday night, as they once again showed how much depth they have.

The four-time world champions finished the year with 11 wins from 13 Test matches – their only losses by one point to Argentina and Ireland.

A year after winning the World Cup in France they added the Rugby Championship title to their collection, were unbeaten on the end-of-year tour and scored 57 tries in 13 Tests. What’s worse for their opponents is that Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus warned that they are hungry for more after fielding 52 players in 2024.

Entering the year Erasmus admitted his concern had been how the players would “accept that we’re not 25 players but 50-plus”.

He said: “I didn’t know if the senior guys would understand they would probably make their careers longer if they don’t play every single Test match every week and give the younger guys a chance.

We actually said, ‘Those who don’t want to buy into this, unfortunately you can’t be part of the group’. Those results mean a lot.”

The Springboks have turned world rugby on its head over the last few years. They finish the year ranked No 1, brimming with confidence and boasting a talent-laden squad with depth most nations can only dream of. Not many teams would want to come up against them. We don’t blame them.

