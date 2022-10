Doctors, nurses and other medical staff deserve all the plaudits they received for their unselfish and brave work during Covid. The hours they put in and the sacrifices they made can never be paid back. It’s fair to say most people are indebted to them. However, some of the unsung heroes over the last two years that haven’t received enough praise, have been teachers. Pupils lost huge chunks of their years due to the Covid restrictions, and teachers had to find a way to make sure the work was caught up, and children brought up to speed. In general, teachers...

Doctors, nurses and other medical staff deserve all the plaudits they received for their unselfish and brave work during Covid. The hours they put in and the sacrifices they made can never be paid back. It’s fair to say most people are indebted to them.

However, some of the unsung heroes over the last two years that haven’t received enough praise, have been teachers.

Pupils lost huge chunks of their years due to the Covid restrictions, and teachers had to find a way to make sure the work was caught up, and children brought up to speed. In general, teachers never had the choice of working from home.

ALSO READ: World Teachers’ Day: Educators praised for important role they play

Rotational classes, recording lessons and offering extra classes became the norm for teachers, who had to adapt without any warning, while also dealing with the psychological effect of the pandemic. Teachers, just like doctors and nurses, were in the trenches on the frontline.

So with this in mind we celebrated World Teachers’ Day yesterday by praising the thankless work they do on a daily basis.

As Alexandra K Trenfor said: “The best teachers are those who show you where to look, but don’t tell you what to see.”

To the thousands of teachers that make a difference in our children’s lives daily, we thank you. We hope you enjoyed a rare moment to put your feet up while on leave yesterday