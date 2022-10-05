World Teachers’ Day: Educators praised for important role they play

Kgomotso Phooko

On World Teachers’ Day, the Foundation for Education and Social Justice Africa (FESJA) has hailed the importance of teachers and reminded them of the importance of making pupil’s well-being a priority.

The foundation said teachers are dubbed as second parents, and emphasised the role they play in nurturing pupils when they enter a school’s premises and in communities.

It said the duty of care is a legal obligation for teachers and added that is concerned about reports of teachers neglecting pupils.

“We are disturbed by reports that some of the teachers neglected the duty of care towards the learners where learners remained unattended and stranded whilst teachers were partying. This cannot be right. The South African Council of Educators (SACE) should investigate this report with a view to hold the teachers accountable,” said FESJA Deputy Chairperson Hendrick Makaneta.

READ MORE: Calm restored in Alexandra following unrest after pupil stabbed deputy principal with scissors

Makaneta called for teachers to be responsible and ensure the safety of pupils at events like matric dance. As much as drinking, and partying is accepted at the year end function for matriculants, pupils often make bad decisions on this day.

Murder of teachers

There has also been an increase in pupils who attack or murder their teachers on school grounds. These incidents have led to government pledging to create a safe environment for teachers.

“We also pay tribute to teachers who died in the line of duty because of unsafe environments.

“We also call on government to work around the clock to create a conducive environment for learning and teaching. We have had enough of the killings of teachers,” added Makaneta.

NOW READ: SA not keeping up with exodus of experienced teachers, warn experts