Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

18 Nov 2023

04:30 am

Mbeki tops popularity rankings, but who cares?

It seems not even Mbeki’s Aids denialism has hampered support for him. What’s puzzling is that Zuma scores highly.

Mbeki tops popularity rankings, but who cares?

Former President Thabo Mbeki at an ANC committee. Photo: Gallo Image/Denvor de Wee

It’s really interesting to note a “favourability perceptions score” has former president Thabo Mbeki as the most popular politician in South Africa.

Experts believe Mbeki, president from 1999 to 2008, had a stronger grip on managing corruption – a far cry from Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa.

ALSO READ: Thabo Mbeki: ANC has not betrayed SA

It seems not even Mbeki’s Aids denialism has hampered support for him. What’s puzzling is that Zuma scores highly, with many believing they weren’t as unemployed or as poor when he was in the hot seat.

Increasing popularity

The Social Research Foundation report said: “The data reveals the ‘favourability perceptions score’ of most political figures has lifted since March. Mbeki’s score has lifted from 52.5% to 57.8%.

ALSO READ: Zuma vs Zondo: ‘Zondo was ‘worst performer’ in JSC interviews’ – Zuma foundation

Julius Malema’s score has lifted from 23.8% to 27.7%. Ramaphosa’s score has lifted from 40.7% to 44.4%.” Numbers aside, the majority of South Africans want action. They couldn’t give a hoot about a popularity contest.

Read more on these topics

Cyril Ramaphosa Jacob Zuma president Thabo Mbeki

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Another Rosemary Ndlovu: Pretoria woman benefits from murdered family’s insurance claims
News Monyela ‘pissed’ with Lesufi’s vision of taverns in communities
Parliament De Ruyter’s go-to police investigator says Eskom is a ‘swamp of organised crime’
Local Soccer Motaung blames Chiefs fans for constant coaching changes
News High alert: National Assembly finally gives Cannabis Bill the green light

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe