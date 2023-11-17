July 2021 unrest ‘instigators’ slapped with terrorism charges

The group is accused of inciting the July unrest, which saw widespread looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

A file image of a cloud of dark smoke coming from Brookside Mall, in Pietermaritzburg, during the 2021 July unrest. Photo: The Witness

The state has added more serious charges against the alleged July 2021 unrest instigators.

The 65 alleged instigators charged in connection with the unrest and public violence that occurred in July 2021, in various parts of KwaZulu-Natal, returned to the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Additional charges

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the state found more evidence against the group.

“The 65 alleged instigators were served with indictments. In addition to the charges of conspiracy to commit public violence and incitement to commit public violence; the state has added charges of terrorism, sedition, and conspiracy to commit murder.

“The matter has been adjourned to 30 January 2024, for the accused to make their first appearance in the Durban High Court, and their bail was extended till the next appearance,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

The accused are out on bail and on warnings.

During their last court appearance, Ramkisson-Kara said the state was ready to proceed with the case with the charges as they were, but because new evidence had discovered, more time was required to assess it.

They are also accused of being masterminds behind the WhatsApp groups that incited public violence.

July unrest

More than 350 people were killed during the July 2021 riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The anarchy was triggered by the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma, who was in contempt of a court order.

During the weeklong mayhem, shops and factories were closed with the total cost to the economy said to be more than R50 billion.

In August, five men charged for stealing R80 000 worth of meat during the July 2021 civil unrest were handed various imprisonment terms after their conviction.

Mduduzi Buthelezi, Mandla Ngcobo and John Thobela were sentenced to 10 years imprisonment each, while Sphelele Mazibuko and Sabelo Shandu were each sentenced to five years imprisonment.

