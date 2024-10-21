The DA must box clever with NHI

The ANC and DA have reportedly recently clashed in Cabinet over the National Health Insurance.

It was to be expected that, sooner or later, the main parties in the government of national unity (GNU) would butt heads.

After all, oil and water do not mix… and the socialist policies of the ANC don’t gel at all with the capitalist direction favoured by the DA.

The ANC has made Utopian vows to its supporters that they can, for free, enjoy the same sophisticated medical services offered by the private sector and to those with medical aid.

The DA indicated earlier the NHI is the hill on which it will fight to the death, because it believes the idea will destroy the efficient private sector and drag it down to the level of the state health offering.

According to reports, the ANC is determined that medical schemes be phased out by 2029 – something which triggered the row.

Although the issue was kicked down the road slightly – to be discussed at the planned major Cabinet “lekgotla” in January next year – the fact that a date has been put on the demise of private health schemes quite rightly has got the DA hot under the collar.

The DA has taken in its stride some developments which might have had it foaming at the mouth previously… such as the exclusion from the Gauteng provincial government and the ouster of Cilliers Brink as mayor of Tshwane.

But the NHI is a different issue entirely and could well be the torpedo below the water line of the GNU.

Maybe, however, the DA can be more effective fighting against it from within the government, rather than screaming from the opposition benches.