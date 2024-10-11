The real cost of VIP healthcare

South African politicians enjoy taxpayer-funded healthcare, while citizens endure failing public health systems. It’s time VIPs walk the talk on healthcare reform.

Politicians are renowned the world over for following a policy of “don’t do as I do, do as I say” and our fat cat ANC apparatchiks are no exception.

While they want to force through their utopian vision of the National Health Insurance, the taxpayer picks up their health tab.

The presidential medical unit, which is part of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), has spent almost R500 million over just the past five years on caring for the president, deputy president, former officials and their spouses and the current minister of defence.

The medical unit, intended for emergency medical support during official travels, has expanded to include 60 personnel, 45 vehicles and provides 24/7 medical support.

But, according to DA spokesperson on defence and military veterans Chris Hattingh, there is “no reason why any of them, for routine medical needs, shouldn’t go to a regular doctor, specialist, or pharmacy. Like any member of a medical aid scheme, they should cover any shortfall themselves.”

He added: “We’re seeing treatments ranging from ingrown toenails to hip replacements, all at an exorbitant cost of about a million rands per person, per month, paid by the taxpayer.”

All this while – lest we forget – the SANDF is decaying before our eyes because it is starved of the budget needed to keep it in shape to defend our country.

Heaven forbid anyone should suggest that our VIPs walk the walk and use government medical facilities – like the majority of the populace – or they pay shortfalls like the millions of medical aid members who are also taxpayers.

Or maybe we have it the wrong way around. Maybe these holders and former holders of high office are national assets that deserve to be nurtured and cared for, for posterity’s sake.

Oh, you don’t agree? We didn’t think you would.

