The shapeless cloud of being older

My 30s and 40s were being about real adulthood and middle age, respectively. The 50s feels like my 20s, a shapeless cloud of getting older.

On Monday I turned 51. What an adventure it has been to reach this milestone birthday.

It feels strange as I’m now in my 50s.

In the past, I never cared much about milestone birthdays – even though they marked a turning point in my life.

But this time around I found myself filled with awe. I’m not sure what to make of it.

I also find this period as something which comes with a significant shift in priorities and values.

It allows for introspection and evaluation of past decades, providing a clearer picture of what truly matters. For many, this is a time to focus on personal growth, family, friendships and passions.

The 50s are supposed to be a pinnacle of professional success… or the opposite.

If the retirement age is 65, this should be the last gloriously productive time.

This is when one can become a sought-after expert, or the bitter elder complaining about how much better things were done in their time.

It’s when you can get shunted aside or elevated to power. I have experienced both situations. I’ve been approached as an expert, which is gratifying, and also ignored, which can be infuriating.

Probably I should expect more of this for the next 14 years before I reach retirement age. However, I’m still not convinced I’ll be able to retire (not enough money being one of the reasons).

I also reflected on some of the lessons I’ve absorbed as I stand at the beginning of another decade.

I’ve learned that good relationships are more important than anything else. Because this is all you’ll be left with at the end of it all. Looking back to when I started my career as a journalist at the age of 22, I have discovered that building bridges was as important to my life as were the bridges I burnt.

Because these experiences have equally shaped my life and made me the person I am today. This helped me adapt to the different cultures in my working life.

I remember during my early days in journalism – before the e-mail and internet era – when I was asked by one of my bosses if I drank alcohol.

When I responded in the negative, there were doubts about how I will be able to get decent stories because in those days good sources were found at drinking holes.

Since then, the media has evolved. The newspaper as we know it is gradually changing.

More people are now reading news on their screens. That’s why I’m also looking forward to evolve during this last productive chapter of my life.