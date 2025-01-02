Time to seek alternatives to ANC

The ANC has squandered its opportunity to change our lives. It is time for us to demand more from its leaders.

As we enter the new year, South African voters need to look for alternative options beyond the long-standing dominance of the ANC in every sphere of government.

The idea that the ANC will self-correct is becoming increasingly implausible as corruption directly stems from the self-interest of those in its inner circles.

Many of its leaders have thrived under the current system, benefiting materially from corrupt practices through tenders, jobs for pals and other means.

The party, which once symbolised the struggle for freedom and equality, is now disconnected from the very communities it vowed to uplift.

For many South Africans, the hopes of a new, prosperous nation have been overshadowed by rampant corruption, poor governance and a staggering inability to address pressing socio-economic issues.

The ANC’s leadership has repeatedly failed to deliver on their promises and rather than taking accountability, often resort to deflecting blame or merely paying lip service to critical concerns.

ALSO READ: Panyaza Lesufi and Jacob Zuma plotting to oust Ramaphosa?

It is clear that simply waiting for the ANC to right its ship may not be a viable strategy. The notion that the party will somehow begin to rectify its course seems increasingly naive.

Instead, voters must actively seek out alternatives that resonate with their aspirations and reflect the needs of their communities. This isn’t merely about voting for different parties but about fostering a political landscape that prioritises accountability, transparency and a genuine commitment to public service.

Unfortunately there are no strong and credible alternatives. We need strong parties that represent a genuine break from the status quo and invite a diverse range of voices into the conversation.

Moreover, encouraging civic engagement is crucial. As citizens we must call for a radical shift in how governance is approached. When constituents actively participate in the political process from street levels to community hall imbizos, they hold leaders accountable and advocate for issues that matter most to them.

People need to learn that civic engagement is not just the responsibility of elected officials; it is a shared duty among all citizens. This includes advocating for stronger institutions, independent judicial processes and mechanisms that hold leaders accountable without fear or favour.

ALSO READ: South Africa’s centre still holds

Ultimately, the future of South Africa lies in the hands of its voters.

As we look ahead, it is essential to remember that change is not only possible but necessary. Embracing the idea of exploring different political options can lead to a revitalised democracy where leadership is held accountable and citizens’ needs are prioritised.

The time for complacency is over; it is time for a collective push for a brighter and more equitable future. Real accountability must begin with acknowledging these realities.

The ANC’s failure to enact meaningful changes to combat corruption and poor service delivery indicates a continued prioritisation of loyalty to comrades over devotion to the principles of justice and fairness.

It is crucial for civil society, media and political opposition to continue to pressure the ANC to prioritise transparency over nepotism and accountability over complacency. To do this effectively, we must foster a culture that does not tolerate corruption, regardless of political affiliation.

In essence, the future of South Africa depends on breaking the cycle of corruption. The ANC has squandered its opportunity to change our lives. It is time for us to demand more from its leaders.

– John is an independent political analyst

NOW READ: ‘If ANC wants to survive, it must show in practical actions’, Mbeki says [VIDEO]