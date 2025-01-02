‘Nothing to celebrate’ for ANC as it prepares for its 113th birthday in CT

President Cyril Ramaphosa cuts the birthday cake with other ANC top officials after his address at Galeshewe Social Centre in Kimberley, 8 January 2020, ahead of the ANC’s 108th birthday celebrations. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

As the year begins and the ANC prepares to celebrate its 113th birthday on 8 January, political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast from the Nelson Mandela University (NMU) says there is nothing to celebrate.

The ANC was founded on 8 January 1912 in a church in Bloemfontein.

It is considered the oldest liberation movement on the continent and has used its birthday to deliver a big statement at the beginning of each year to communicate its priorities.

The occasion is normally celebrated over several days in January, with tributes to the party’s fallen heroes, music and entertainment, and a huge rally at the stadium.

However, this year, the party will celebrate this occasion at the Khayelitsha Stadium, which has a seating capacity of only 2 000.

Breakfast told The Citizen on Thursday that the ANC has been weakened by its service delivery failures, internal factional battles, and a dramatic loss of votes at the 2024 general elections.

After losing the elections, this is the party’s first birthday in a power-sharing agreement.

“There is nothing to celebrate, honestly,” he said.

However, he said the statement is part of the party’s organisational culture.

‘8 January will we use to address party’s challenges’

Breakfast said the party will use the statement to assert its presence as a liberation movement despite being part of the Government of National Unity (GNU).

“They will want to clear the air and explain how they will return to power.”

He said the gathering could also be important in addressing the challenges the party has been having with its alliance partners since the formation of the GNU.

“They will say that the statement is more relevant because they no longer have full government power, and the elections are around the corner.

“There are threats to the party and the GNU under the current circumstances. No president would want to do away with the statement.”

‘Boycotting the birthday celebration is not a good idea’

Breakfast said the occasion is also important for those who feel the ANC in its current form has lost its identity.

This includes provincial leaders from Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, who faced disbandment due to their poor performance during last year’s general elections.

“They would be unwise not to attend. This is where they must be to canvass for their positions and the leadership they want. This will be a strategic meeting for all ANC factions.”

Some believe the statement on 8 January could no longer fill stadia because of the drop in support over the years.

This year is also important for the ANC, as it will hold its first National General Council (NGC) meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting takes stock of the party’s challenges and evaluates its performance and leadership.

