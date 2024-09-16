Trump’s inescapable misogyny

Whichever way you suck it there it is, distorted, twisted, elongated, shrunken, sticky, hidden under a veil of pink compliments, but still undeniable, inescapable misogyny.

“I read that she was not black, that she put out – I’ll say that,” said Donald Trump about Kamala Harris at last week’s US presidential debate.

The not-black thing was so risible that the rest of the sentence was all but lost: “She put out,” then a hesitation, before he committed fully, owning it, “I’ll say that.” She put out – like it was 1956, like she was Rizzo in Grease.

‘Slut Shaming 101’

She put out because she once had a boyfriend, he was the mayor, and she was an upcoming prosecutor, and… She put out – and Trump has previously spread stories that Harris “put out” because it’s been part of the Republican playbook since she was first named Joe Biden’s running mate, right up there with Michelle Obama being a man, and Hillary Clinton being a pizza-parlour paedophile.

She put out – she’s easy, she slept her way to the top. She put out – said about the vice-president, a 60-year-old woman, public prosecutor, stepmom, wife and the only opponent he must overcome to be the next leader of the western world. She put out – it’s Slut Shaming 101.

Trump’s feelings

In those three words, Trump summed up his intrinsic feelings about women, running straight through him as if he were a candy-stick of Durban rock: misogyny, misogyny, misogyny.

Whichever way you suck it there it is, distorted, twisted, elongated, shrunken, sticky, hidden under a veil of pink compliments, but still undeniable, inescapable misogyny.

ALSO READ: Trump heard discussing secret documents on tape

Bait meeting

And I’m taken back to a story I read years ago when he recalled how, when he first met his current wife, his friends laughed that the icy Slovenian model didn’t put out. Well, that was bait indeed.

Reader, he married her. Because he adores women, he says so often… until they don’t conform to his ideas of how women should look and behave, until they oppose him.

Remember how quickly he turned on Fox News’s Megyn Kelly when she questioned his sexist history: she clearly had “blood coming out of her wherever”, he declared.

Those who’ve accused him of sexual assault – 26 at last count are dismissed as not his type, and the pussy-grabbing tapes did him little harm, presumably because the women put out.

“She put out,” said he. And yet, terrifyingly, it was so much milder than the worst things he spewed that it was immediately forgotten.

NOW READ: Why SA should care about Trump