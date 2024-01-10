Opinion

Two wrongs don’t make a right

What is happening in Gaza – where thousands of people, including children, have been killed and continue to be killed – is certainly not right.

Gaza

South Africa initiated proceedings against Israel at the International Court of Justice for alleged crimes against humanity committed in Palestine. Photo: Said Khatib / AFP

Many critics of the ANC – and supporters of Israel – correctly point out that South Africa has many pressing problems of its own, when they say this country should keep its nose out of the Gaza slaughter.

They are also correct in pointing to the fact that South Africa didn’t react with as much fervour as it did in taking Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as it did when Russia egregiously broke international law and invaded Ukraine.

Two wrongs, however, do not make a right. And, what is happening in Gaza – where thousands of people, including children, have been killed and continue to be killed – is certainly not right.

No matter the heinous terrorism perpetrated by Hamas which sparked the retaliation, nothing justifies the Israeli reaction other than a bloodthirsty desire for revenge.

South Africa has the moral right – the duty even – to raise the genocide question, given that it is a signatory to the Genocide Convention – set up, ironically, in the wake of the Holocaust.

It is also wrong to characterise criticism of Israel as anti-Semitism, as Zionists have done. We hope that the ICJ action will bring a level-headed, unbiased focus to bear on this issue.

