‘We are determined to see the end of genocide in Gaza’ – Lamola

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken slammed the genocide charges against Israel as 'meritless'.

South Africa has received support for its decision to take Israel to the ICJ for ‘genocidal acts’ in Gaza. Picture: African National Congress/X

As South Africa prepares to present its arguments in the Gaza genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola said the country is “determined to see the end of the genocide”.

South Africa filed an urgent case against Israel at the ICJ, accusing the state of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed confidence in the country’s legal team ahead of the court battle.

The case will be heard on Thursday and Friday. The move, which has been lauded by many, comes after nearly three months of continuous Israeli bombardment.

End of genocide

Lamola will lead South Africa’s delegation to the Peace Palace (International Court of Justice) in the Hague.

“We are determined to see the end of the genocide that is currently taking place in Gaza. We are most encouraged by leaders of the world who have not blunted their consciousness and have stood on the right side of history by supporting a case that seeks to protect the rights of human beings, regardless of their nationality or ethnicity,” Lamola said.

Lamola’s spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri, said the South African delegation to The Hague includes several officials, such as Director-General in the Presidency Phindile Baleni and Director-General of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation Zane Dangor.

“The South African delegation will be joined by senior political figures from progressive political parties and movements across the globe which include amongst others Jeremy Corbyn the Former leader of the opposition in the United Kingdom.”

Support

South Africa’s decision to bring Israel to the ICJ for alleged genocidal acts in Gaza has garnered support from nations such as Türkiye, Malaysia, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Belgium and Spain.

“We urge the Spanish government to endorse South Africa’s initiative to bring Israel before the International Court of Justice for the genocide it is committing in Palestine, said Spain’s former Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra.

Meritless

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken slammed the genocide charges against Israel as “meritless”.

Blinken, like UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, defended Israel’s war in Gaza.

“The chare of genocide it meritless, it’s particularly galling, given that those who are attacking Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis as well as their supporter Iran continue to openly call for the annihilation and the mass murder of Jews.”

Africa support

Meanwhile, Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman has called on Africa to support South Africa at the ICJ.

“Africa is the embodiment of religious practice, spirituality, Ubuntu and humanity. As a continent we understand imperialism, colonialism, oppression, injustice, apartheid, bullying, hunger, thirst and medical “suffering”

“The African Union should be at the forefront, supporting South Africa’s principled stand at the ICJ, both as a collective but importantly as individual nation states. We call on the one billion strong Africans on our continent to impress on their governments to take the bold, just and correct decision to stand on the right side of history, openly and vociferously, supporting South Africa at the ICJ,” Sooliman said.

Showdown

South Africa’s legal team for the Gaza case against Israel includes lawyers such as John Dugard, Max du Plessis, Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, Adila Hassim, Sarah Pudifin-Jones, Lerato Zikalala and Tshidiso Ramogale.

The case is one of at least three Israel is potentially facing as its actions against Hamas come increasingly into the crosshairs of international law.

South Africa has asked the court to issue several orders: For Israel to “immediately suspend” its Gaza offensive, to stop forced displacement, to enable humanitarian access, and to preserve evidence.

The decisions of the ICJ — often known as the “World Court” — are binding upon countries and cannot be appealed.

However, the ICJ has no way of enforcing its rulings and they are sometimes completely ignored.

Victory

Last week, an International law expert, Francis Boyle, said he believed South Africa will win an order against Israel in its case before the ICJ for genocide against Palestinians in Gaza

“Based on my careful review of all the documents so far submitted by the Republic of South Africa, I believe South Africa will win an order against Israel to cease and desist from committing all acts of genocide against the Palestinians.

“Then we will have an official determination by the International Court of Justice itself, the highest legal authority in the United Nations system, that genocide is going on and under Article 1 of the Genocide Convention. All contracting parties of the 153 states will then be obliged to “prevent” the genocide by Israel against the Palestinians,” Boyle said.

The death toll in Gaza has soared to over 23,200 people, about 70% of them women and children, while 59,167 have been injured according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

