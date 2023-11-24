Unexpected grandfatherhood: Embracing the joys of a new chapter

Suddenly, I’m a grandfather. I never wanted to be one, but now that I am, I enjoy every second. Last Thursday, my son phoned me in a state. They were returning from a doctor’s visit. “He says she has to go in tomorrow morning for a Caesarean section,” he told me. Friday morning, I was there, pacing up and down in the hospital cafeteria. And then the WhatsApp message came through – my perfect little granddaughter has been born and mother and baby are fine. I was over the moon. ALSO READ: Hiding behind two faces When I held my…

Suddenly, I’m a grandfather.

I never wanted to be one, but now that I am, I enjoy every second.

Last Thursday, my son phoned me in a state. They were returning from a doctor’s visit. “He says she has to go in tomorrow morning for a Caesarean section,” he told me.

Friday morning, I was there, pacing up and down in the hospital cafeteria. And then the WhatsApp message came through – my perfect little granddaughter has been born and mother and baby are fine.

I was over the moon.

When I held my grandchild that afternoon, one of us was crying. I can’t quite remember which one it was.

The lovely Snapdragon was just as excited about the baby as I was. Little Egg, on the other hand, wasn’t quite as overwhelmed.

She confided in her grandmother: “I think my dad is buying this baby far too much stuff. It’s bound to influence the number of Christmas gifts I’m going to receive.”

I tried to convince her to buy into the hype surrounding the new baby. “You’re an aunty now,” I said.

“It’s a good thing it’s a girl,” she told me. “Or else I would have been an uncle.”

I managed to keep a straight face, but made a mental note to chuckle later.

“Don’t you want to see the new addition to our family?” I asked.

“I’m too busy,” she said. “This weekend, Mommy and me have to go and buy Christmas decorations. We must put the Christmas tree up the next weekend.”

“What about tomorrow evening?”

She shook her head. “I’m busy. I’ve got stuff to do. Colouring, drawing… things like that. I’m a busy girl, you know.”

“Don’t you like the idea of a new baby in the family?” I tried again. She shook her head. “I’ve said what I want to say. I don’t have anything else to say.”

Egg should become a politician.

“Did you have the potholes fixed?”

“I don’t have anything else to say.”

“What about load shedding?”

“I don’t have anything else to say.”

Yip, politics is perfect for her. And little Noodle? (Her real name is Leah-Mae, but it’s a grandfather’s prerogative to give his grandchildren silly nicknames.)

She can be whatever she wants to. And with a young aunt like the one she has, her parents are in for a rough ride.