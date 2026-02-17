Water shifting: No schedules, no clarity

Unlike load shedding, water shifting comes without notice or schedules.

Many Joburg residents have been wondering what is happening with the sudden worsening of our water problems.

That’s because a lot of what is being said by the authorities – Rand Water, Joburg Water and provincial government – doesn’t make a lot of sense.

We – the people who pay our rates and use municipal water – have been accused by spokespeople of consuming the precious liquid like a drunken sailor on a shore leave binge. How, though?

It has been raining. So why would people in the suburbs – always high per capita users of water – be wanting to fill up their pools and water their gardens more than normal?

We all know the crumbling infrastructure – which results in 40% or more of treated water going to waste through leaks and burst pipes – is the real culprit.

Yet, even in some areas where there are no apparent breakages, people have been without water for days, sometimes weeks.

Now, it appears the powers-that-be have quietly introduced a system of “water shifting”, where supplies are juggled around, cut and throttled to ensure everybody at least gets a share.

But, unlike load shedding – another one of those uniquely South African words introduced to the world – water shifting comes without notice or schedules.

So, you can’t plan your day around water. And, believe it or not, you need to plan… at least if you can’t make it to one of Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi’s hotels to have a shower and freshen up.

DA spokesperson on water Stephen Moore has said councillors in Joburg were privy to what sounds like a comprehensive briefing by the municipality.

Why, we ask, can everyone not play similarly supposedly open cards with the rest of us? Hiding from us is not going to help.

Being open might get you some sympathy and support.

