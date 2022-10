The more we get unexpected Eskom statements escalating the blackouts, the more we wonder if the inmates are well and truly running the asylum. Yesterday’s 'lucky dip' excuse – drawn at random from the hat of scarcely believable reasons – was that we had to push to stage 4 for the rest of Sunday and then stage 3 and 4 for the rest of the week. Why? Eskom's reserves Because emergency generation reserves were almost depleted, both the diesel and pumped storage dam levels. "The higher load shedding stages are required to help build up the emergency generation reserves during...

The more we get unexpected Eskom statements escalating the blackouts, the more we wonder if the inmates are well and truly running the asylum.

Yesterday’s ‘lucky dip’ excuse – drawn at random from the hat of scarcely believable reasons – was that we had to push to stage 4 for the rest of Sunday and then stage 3 and 4 for the rest of the week.

Why?

Eskom’s reserves

Because emergency generation reserves were almost depleted, both the diesel and pumped storage dam levels.

“The higher load shedding stages are required to help build up the emergency generation reserves during the week”, Eskom said on Sunday.

We understand, Eskom, that unplanned breakdowns and even sabotage cannot be foreseen.

But how on earth did you only realise on a Sunday – when demand for everything electricity related was at its lowest – that your fuel stocks were running low?

Can’t rely on Eskom

Surely, you can make the calculations based on the burn rate and expected demand?

OK, forget we said surely, because the only thing sure about Eskom is that you cannot rely on it.

Why then, do we just not throw in the towel completely and go over to full, permanent stage 3 or 4 load shedding?

At least then we’ll know where we stand… in the dark.

